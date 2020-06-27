Josh Groban Offers 'Intimate' Live Stream Concert June 27

Expect hits, fan favorites, and a few new songs.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, offers a live stream concert June 27 at 4 PM ET.

Groban will be joined by guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, and will perform some of his hits, fan favorites, and a few new songs. Watch the trailer for the concert above.

Tickets for the live stream are on sale by clicking here. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an access code to watch the concert on JoshGroban.com. The stream will be accessible for 48 hours at the start of the event.

READ: Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show Postpones 2020 Performances

Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14 Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14 6 PHOTOS

(Updated June 27, 2020)