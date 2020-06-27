Josh Groban Offers 'Intimate' Live Stream Concert June 27

By Andrew Gans
Jun 27, 2020
 
Expect hits, fan favorites, and a few new songs.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, offers a live stream concert June 27 at 4 PM ET.

Groban will be joined by guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, and will perform some of his hits, fan favorites, and a few new songs. Watch the trailer for the concert above.

Tickets for the live stream are on sale by clicking here. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an access code to watch the concert on JoshGroban.com. The stream will be accessible for 48 hours at the start of the event.

Inside Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show February 14

6 PHOTOS
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (2).jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos(2).jpg
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler (3).jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos.jpg
Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos.jpg
Josh Groban and Dr. Ruth at Radio City Music Hall Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
Josh Groban at Radio City - February 14. Photo by Katherine Tyler, MSG Photos (4).jpg
Josh Groban Katherine Tyler/MSG Photos
(Updated June 27, 2020)

