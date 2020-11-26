Josh Groban Offers Live Streamed Harmony Concert November 26

The performance from The Great Comet Tony nominee features songs from his new album.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, continues his virtual concert series for audiences around the world November 26.

The acclaimed vocalist, who launched the series October 3 with a set of Broadway favorites, now offers a concert celebrating his new album, Harmony. The performance streams at 4 PM ET with a second showing at 8 PM ET. Watch the trailer for the series above.

The series concludes December 19 at 4 PM ET with a holiday concert.

Harmony, released November 20 via Reprise Records, features guest stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape of My Heart"; and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the Joni Mitchell classic "Both Sides Now."

For ticket information, visit JoshGroban.com/Livestream.



