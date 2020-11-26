Josh Groban Offers Live Streamed Harmony Concert November 26

By Andrew Gans
Nov 26, 2020
 
The performance from The Great Comet Tony nominee features songs from his new album.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, continues his virtual concert series for audiences around the world November 26.

The acclaimed vocalist, who launched the series October 3 with a set of Broadway favorites, now offers a concert celebrating his new album, Harmony. The performance streams at 4 PM ET with a second showing at 8 PM ET. Watch the trailer for the series above.

The series concludes December 19 at 4 PM ET with a holiday concert.

Harmony, released November 20 via Reprise Records, features guest stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape of My Heart"; and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the Joni Mitchell classic "Both Sides Now."

For ticket information, visit JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

(Updated November 26, 2020)

