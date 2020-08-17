Josh Groban to Release New Album Harmony and Offer 3 Live Streamed Concerts, Including Performance of Broadway Favorites

Watch the trailer for the virtual concert series featuring the Tony-nominated actor.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, will release a new album entitled Harmony in November. The singer will also offer a virtual concert series live streamed to audiences around the world.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming series above.

To kick off the virtual series, Groban will perform a concert of Broadway favorites October 3 at 4 PM ET. On November 26 at 4 PM ET (with a second showing at 8 PM ET), Groban will celebrate his new album, Harmony, and on December 19 at 4 PM ET he will offer his first ever holiday concert.

For ticket information, including a Livestream Concert Series pass, visit JoshGroban.com/Livestream.