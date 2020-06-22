Josh Groban Will Offer 'Intimate' Live Stream Concert

Watch the trailer for the June 27 event.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, will offer a live stream concert June 27 at 4 PM ET.

Groban, who will be joined by guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform some of his hits, fan favorites, and a few new songs. Watch the trailer for the concert above.

Tickets for the live stream are on sale by clicking here. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an access code to watch the concert on JoshGroban.com. The stream will be accessible for 48 hours at the start of the event.

