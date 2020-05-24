Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show Postpones 2020 Performances

The series, which kicked off in February of this year, will now continue in 2021.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall February 14, with additional concert dates scheduled in April, June, and September. Following the initial postponement of the April 18 performance to October 5—due to the COVID-19 crisis—all three remaining performances of Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will now take place in 2021.

The June 2020 performance has been postponed to April 16, 2021; the September 26 concert will take place April 17, 2021; and the rescheduled October 5 concert will now be held April 15, 2021.

Tickets for an original show date will be valid for the newly rescheduled show date and will not need to be exchanged. If you are a ticket holder who cannot make the 2021 dates, please contact your point of purchase for a refund.

Groban returned to Radio City Music Hall after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards there with Sara Bareilles. In Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, he draws on his career, performs musical numbers, and invites guest stars and performers onstage.

Surprise guests for the February 14 show included author, TV host, radio host, and media personality Dr. Ruth; comedian and cabaret star Bridget Everett; musicians and members of the John Mayer Trio and John Mayer band, Steve Jordan, Pino Palladino, and Isaiah Sharkey; cellist and New York City subway busker Eyeglasses; and The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts Concert Choir.

