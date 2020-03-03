Josh Hamilton, Arye Gross, Matthew Rauch, More Cast in Annie Baker’s The Antipodes at the Mark Taper Forum

Los Angeles News   Josh Hamilton, Arye Gross, Matthew Rauch, More Cast in Annie Baker’s The Antipodes at the Mark Taper Forum
By Andrew Gans
Mar 03, 2020
The Center Theatre Group production will be directed by Machel Ross.
The_Antipodes_Signature_Theatre_Production_Photos_2017_14_HR.jpg
Josh Hamilton Joan Marcus

Casting is set for the Center Theatre Group production of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker’s The Antipodes, which begins previews March 25 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Directed by Machel Ross, based on Lila Neugebauer’s original staging for Signature Theatre's 2017 world premiere, the limited engagement will officially open April 1 and continue through April 26.

The play, which follows nine characters thrown together in an undefined writers' room, will feature Josh Hamilton (who also starred in the world premiere), Arye Gross, Matthew Rauch, Andrew Garman, Alex Hurt, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Louis Ozawa, and Nicole Rodenburg.

The production will also have scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Bray Poor. The choreographer is David Neumann, the illusion consultant is Steve Cuiffo, and the production stage manager is David S. Franklin. Casting is by Telsey + Company and Michael Donovan.

