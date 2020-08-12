Joshua Bergasse Talks Choreographing on Stage and Screen Live August 12

The Emmy winner will discuss his work on On the Town, Smash, and more while answering your questions live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Joshua Bergasse goes live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, August 12. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer of Broadway's On the Town and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and NBC's Smash will answer your questions live during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Bergasse, click here. You might see Bergasse answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Kenny Seymour (August 17), Joe Iconis (August 19), Michael Greif (August 24), Mark S. Hoebee (August 26), and Mary-Mitchell Campbell (August 31).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.