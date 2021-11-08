Joshua Boone Completes Cast for Broadway's Skeleton Crew

The Dominique Morisseau play begins previews at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre December 21.

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the full cast and creative team for the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew. Joshua Boone is the final addition to the cast, with Emilio Sosa, Jimmy Keys a.k.a. “J. Keys,” and Chesney Snow joining the creative team. Performances begin December 21 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of a January 12, 2022, opening.

Boone's prior Broadway credits include Network and Holler If Ya Hear Me. He joins a previously reported cast led by Tony winner Phylicia Rashad with Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden, and Adesola Osakalumi. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson—currently appearing in his own show Lackawanna Blues at Manhattan Theatre Club through November 12—will direct the play about the tight-knit family of workers at a small auto factory facing foreclosure.

Joining the creative team for the production are Tony-nominated costume designer Sosa (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), vocal foley artist Snow (In Transit), and Keys with original music and lyrics. Additional creative team members include Michael Carnahan with set design, Rui Rita with lighting design, Rob Kaplowitz providing original music and sound design, Nicholas Hussong with projection design, and production stage manager Kamra A. Jacobs.