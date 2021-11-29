Joshua Henry Joins Ciara Renée in Waitress on Broadway November 29

Tyrone Davis Jr. also steps into the role of Ogie in the Sara Bareilles-Jessie Nelson musical.

A new doctor is coming to town. Tony nominee Joshua Henry joins the cast of Broadway’s Waitress, taking on the role of Dr. Pomatter beginning November 29. Also newly added to the principal cast is former ensemble member Tyrone Davis, Jr., who now plays Ogie (a role he understudied) full-time.

The two star opposite Ciara Renée, who began performances as Jenna at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 25.

Henry earned Tony nominations for The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, and, most recently, Carousel; his additional stage credits include Hamilton, The Wrong Man, and Porgy & Bess. On screen, he currently appears alongside Jason Momoa in Apple TV+’s See, and can be seen in the film adaptation of tick, tick…BOOM!.

Davis, Jr. made his Broadway debut in the original run of the Sara Bareilles-Jessie Nelson musical. His Off-Broadway credits include The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Invisible Thread.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Ben Thompson as Earl, and Maiesha McQueen as Becky, alongside Mark Christine, Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Brandon Kalm, Emily Koch, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Grace Stockdale, Charlotte Surak, Cherise Thomas, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, Nyla Watson, McKenzie Melia Calderon, and Ava Kacey Thomas.

