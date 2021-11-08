Joshua Henry to Join Waitress on Broadway; Tyrone Davis Jr. Will Take Over as Ogie

Tony nominee Henry will assume the role of Dr. Pomatter beginning later this month, starring opposite Ciara Renée.

A new doctor is coming to town. Tony nominee Joshua Henry will join the cast of Broadway’s Waitress, taking on the role of Dr. Pomatter beginning November 29. Beginning that same day, current ensemble member Tyrone Davis, Jr. will play Ogie (a role he understudies) full-time. The two will star opposite the previously announced Ciara Renée, who begins performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 25. Henry earned Tony nominations for The Scottsboro Boys, Violet, and, most recently, Carousel; his additional stage credits include Hamilton, The Wrong Man, and Porgy & Bess. On screen, he currently appears alongside Jason Momoa in Apple TV+’s See, and can be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick…BOOM!. Listen to Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry Sing 'Louder Than Words' From Tick, Tick…BOOM! Movie Soundtrack Davis, Jr. made his Broadway debut in the original run of the Sara Bareilles-Jessie Nelson musical. His Off-Broadway credits include The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Invisible Thread. The current cast of Waitress includes Jennifer Nettles as Jenna, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Nik Dodani as Ogie, Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Maiesha McQueen as Becky, alongside Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson, and Nora Lincoln Weiner.

