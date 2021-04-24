Journey to the Past: Revisit Anastasia on Broadway With These 34 Photos

Photo Features   Journey to the Past: Revisit Anastasia on Broadway With These 34 Photos
By Playbill Staff
Apr 24, 2021
 
The musical, starring Christy Altomare as Anya, opened on Broadway April 24, 2017.
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[2200] - Christy Altomare, Derek Klena in ANASTASIA on Broadway, photo credit Matthew Murphy 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena Matthew Murphy

Anastasia, the Broadway musical inspired by the films of the same name, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 24, 2017. With music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (who wrote also wrote the score to the 1997 animated film), a book by Tony winner Terrence McNally, and direction by Darko Tresnjak, the production ran for 808 performances before closing March 31, 2019.

Anastasia tells the story of a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past while pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Anastasia

34 PHOTOS
<i>Anastasia</i> at the Broadhurst Theatre
Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Anastasia_Press_Day_Broadway_2017_01_HR.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[3475]_Nicole Scimeca, Mary Beth Peil in ANASTASIA, on Broadway Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Nicole Scimeca and Mary Beth Peil Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0668]_Derek Klena, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Derek Klena and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[6090]_Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0185]_Ramin Karimloo, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Ramin Karimloo and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0698]_Christy Altomare and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and the cast Matthew Murphy
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[4676]_ John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[1972]_John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast Matthew Murphy
The production starred Christy Altomare as Anya, Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O’Connor as Lily, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, and Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. The ensemble featured Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, and Allison Walsh with Kathryn Boswell, Kristen Smith Davis, Ian Knauer, and Dustin Layton as swings.

Anastasia featured choreography by Peggy Hickey, sets by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projections by Aaron Rhyne, music direction by Thomas Murray, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman, with stage management by Bonnie Panson, Trey Johnson, and Lee Micklin. Casting was by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

