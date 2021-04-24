Journey to the Past: Revisit Anastasia on Broadway With These 34 Photos

The musical, starring Christy Altomare as Anya, opened on Broadway April 24, 2017.

Anastasia, the Broadway musical inspired by the films of the same name, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 24, 2017. With music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (who wrote also wrote the score to the 1997 animated film), a book by Tony winner Terrence McNally, and direction by Darko Tresnjak, the production ran for 808 performances before closing March 31, 2019.

Anastasia tells the story of a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past while pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her.



The production starred Christy Altomare as Anya, Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O’Connor as Lily, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, and Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. The ensemble featured Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, and Allison Walsh with Kathryn Boswell, Kristen Smith Davis, Ian Knauer, and Dustin Layton as swings.

Anastasia featured choreography by Peggy Hickey, sets by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projections by Aaron Rhyne, music direction by Thomas Murray, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman, with stage management by Bonnie Panson, Trey Johnson, and Lee Micklin. Casting was by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.