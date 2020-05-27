Judd Apatow, Wanda Sykes, Ray Romano, More Will Take Part in Laughter in Lockdown Benefit for The Actors Fund

The evening, also featuring Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, will benefit comedy professionals in need.

NY Laughs, in partnership with The Actors Fund, will present Laughter in Lockdown, a streaming event to benefit comedy professionals in need May 29. Hosted by Mo Amer (The Vagabond), the 8 PM event will be streamed at NYLaughs.org and will subsequently be available on YouTube. Scheduled to appear are Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Vanessa Hollingshead, and Tony-winning Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, with additional appearances by Starrkeisha’s Cheer Squad and Piff The Magic Dragon joined by Mr. Piffles and Jade Simone. Proceeds will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of The Actors Fund’s initiative to help entertainment creatives affected financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Laughter in Lockdown is executive produced by NY Laughs and Kristine Pregot. Technical and remote production services are provided by USTV.

