Judi Dench, Cush Jumbo, Giles Terera, More Go to A Marvellous Party

The concert celebration honors the 100th anniversary of Noël Coward’s West End debut.

Stage and screen stars Judi Dench, Cush Jumbo, Giles Terera, and more will celebrate the centennial anniversary of Noël Coward's West End debut with A Marvellous Party September 20 at 2:30 PM ET (7:30 PM BST).

The special will air on Broadway on Demand and on YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to benefit The Actors Fund in the U.S. and Acting for Others in the U.K.

Rounding out the lineup of stars are Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Montego Glover, Derek Jacobi, Josh James, Robert Lindsay, Kristine Nielsen, Bebe Neuwirth, Julian Ovenden, Patricia Routledge, Kate Royal, Emma Thompson, Indira Varma, and Lia Williams.

To maintain social distancing, all performers self-recorded at home or filmed on location at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Chichester Festival Theatre under public safety regulations.

A Marvellous Party is produced by Matilda Mitchell for Pelican Pictures.