Judith Ivey Departs Off-Broadway Revival of Morning's at Seven Due to Injury

Opening night at the Theatre at St. Clement's has been rescheduled.

Two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly) has departed the cast of the limited Off-Broadway revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven due to a torn tendon.

The production, which began previews October 20 at Theatre at St. Clement's, had been scheduled to officially open November 4. Opening night will now be November 15 with Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies) assuming the role of Arry. Directed by Obie winner Dan Wackerman, performances will continue through January 9, 2022.

“Morning’s at Seven welcomes the talented Nancy Ringham into its ensemble of veteran actors,” says producer Julian Schlossberg. “No stranger to Broadway audiences, Nancy is a marvelous and versatile actress. We are so very fortunate to have her to step into the role when Judith Ivey, sadly and suddenly, had to exit the production. We are sorry to see Judith leave us and wish her a speedy recovery.”

The comedy classic also stars Oscar nominee and Obie winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, The Wonder Years), Oscar nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

The production also has scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. The associate director is Elizabeth Van Dyke. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The 1939 play was nearly forgotten by 1978, when director Vivian Matalon staged the work at the Academy Festival Theatre in Lake Forest, Illinois. New York producers saw the mounting and decided to move it to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, where it opened in 1980, running 564 performances and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Reproduction (Play or Musical).

Morning's at Seven is produced by Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Jody H. Klein, and Jamie deRoy/Morris S. Levy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, and Ken Wirth.

