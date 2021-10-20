Judith Ivey, Tony Roberts, John Rubinstein, More Star in Off-Broadway Revival of Morning's at Seven Beginning October 20

Obie winner Dan Wackerman directs the limited engagement at the Theatre at St. Clement's.

A host of theatre veterans star in a limited Off-Broadway revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven beginning October 20 at Theatre at St. Clement's. Directed by Obie winner Dan Wackerman, performances will continue through January 9, 2022. Opening night is November 4.

The comedy classic stars Oscar nominee and Obie winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!), two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, The Wonder Years), Oscar nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

The production also has scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. The associate director is Elizabeth Van Dyke. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

The 1939 play was nearly forgotten by 1978, when director Vivian Matalon staged the work at the Academy Festival Theatre in Lake Forest, Illinois. New York producers saw the mounting and decided to move it to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, where it opened in 1980, running 564 performances and winning three Tony Awards, including Best Reproduction (Play or Musical).

Morning's at Seven is produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, Anna Czekaj, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Jody H. Klein, and Jamie deRoy/Morris S. Levy, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, and Ken Wirth.

For additional information visit MorningsAt7.com.



(Updated October 20, 2021)