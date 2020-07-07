Judith Light, Charly Evon Simpson, Diana Oh, Lena Dunham, More Are Part of The Homebound Project

The fourth edition of the online theatre initiative, benefiting No Kid Hungry, will stream July 15–19.

The fourth edition of The Homebound Project, the virtual theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, will feature new short works by writers Charly Evon Simpson, Diana Oh, Erin Courtney, Janine Nabers, and Harrison David Rivers, among others, and a lineup of stars that includes Judith Light, Cherry Jones, Amber Tamblyn, and Santino Fontana.

Following its May 6 launch, The Homebound Project has raised over $88,000. Each round, playwrights are given a prompt, with the latest prompt being "Promise."

The upcoming lineup, which will run July 15–19, features Tommy Dorfman in a work by Oh, directed by Lena Dunham; Lisa Edelstein in a work by Nabers; Adam Faison in a work by Simpson; Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba; Jones in a work by Courtney, directed by Jenna Worsham; Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe; Light in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman; Jon-Michael Reese in a work by Rivers, directed by Colette Robert; Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer; Marquise Vilson in a work by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Cándido Tirado; and Mary Wiseman in a work by Boo Killebrew, directed by Worsham.

View-at-home tickets are available at HomeboundTheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

The Homebound Project is co-created by Catya McMullen and director Worsham. The benefit initiative's fifth and final edition will take place August 5–9.

No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Visit The Homebound Project here.

