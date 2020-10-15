Judith Light, David Hyde Pierce, Leslie Uggams, More Join In Our America Concert

The Broadway for Biden fundraiser has also tapped David Henry Hwang, José Rivera, and more to write new material.

Tony winners Judith Light, David Hyde Pierce, Leslie Uggams, LaChanze, Karen Ziemba, and more Broadway stars have joined Broadway for Biden’s In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of Our Nation lineup. David Henry Hwang, José Rivera, Kate Rigg, Jacob Burns, and Maggie Cassella have joined the writing team.

Also newly added to the lineup are Terence Archie, Tala Ashe, Jeannette Bayardelle, Alex Boniello, Layla Capers, Nikki Renée Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sheila Kay Davis, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Matt Doyle, Michael Emerson, Celia Rose Gooding, Jin Ha, James Harkness, Ben Harney, William Jackson Harper, Aisha Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Keyes, Hailey Kilgore, Quentin Oliver Lee, John Leguizamo, Telly Leung, Selenis Leyva, Sky Lakota Lynch, Taylor Mac, Sahr Ngaujah, Okieriete Onaodowan, Larry Owens, Fiona Morgan Quinn, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Dee Roscioli, Walter Russell III, George Salazar, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Rashidra Scott, Ryan Shaw, Jimmy Smits, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jayden Theopile, Nasia Thomas, Skye Dakota Turner, Marquise Vilson, Marlon Wayans, Donald Webber Jr., Rebecca Covington Webber, and the casts of Kiss My Aztec and Missing Peace.

As previously announced , the October 21 concert will stream at 8 PM ET on NowThis' YouTube with a slate including Jennifer Hudson, Darren Criss, Karen Olivo, Glenn Close, and the casts of SIX and KPOP. Viewers can expect new stagings of classic Broadway tunes, previews of Broadway-aimed productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future. Already serving on the writing team are Chad Beguelin, Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Robert O’Hara, Stacey Rose, Aurin Squire, DeLanna Studi, Paula Vogel, and John Waters

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, whose district includes Times Square, and 15-year old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor are also now set to make an appearance.

Liesl Tommy directs the special event, hosted by Broadway Unlocked and featuring choreography by Grady Bowman, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Ray Mercer, and Abbey O’Brien, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, and orchestrations by Chris Boardman and Charlie Rosen, with Sean McLaughlin as director of photography.

In Our America is executive produced by Tommy, Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge. The concert will also stream on Facebook via Broadway for Biden and NowThis, and on Broadway Unlocked.