Judith Light, Joe Mantello, Adrienne Warren, More Join Bridge to Broadway Training Platform

Erik Liberman's online initiative matches up-and-coming musical theatre performers with Broadway professionals.

Erik Liberman, seen in War Paint and The Band's Visit, has launched Bridge to Broadway, an online training platform that will match up-and-coming musical performers with Broadway artists.

Young professionals will be able to interface with Broadway actors, directors, music directors, composers, lyricists, casting directors, and vocal coaches in behind-the-scenes conversations and interactive Q&As from their homes as social distancing becomes the norm in the theatre community and beyond. A percentage of net proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Confirmed speakers include Michael Arden, Stephanie J. Block, Victoria Clark, Harvey Fierstein, Christopher Gattelli, Michael Greif, Judith Light, Joe Mantello, Alan Menken, Javier Munoz, Laura Osnes, Isaac Powell, Adrienne Warren, as well as composer-lyricist Steven Lutvak, music director and vocal coach Mike Ruckles, and casting directors Alison Franck and Katja Zarolinski.

Performer and producer Marissa Lynn Daniel presents this series.

For more information, visit BridgeToBroadwayOnline.com.

