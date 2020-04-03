Judith Light, Joe Mantello, Adrienne Warren, More Join Bridge to Broadway Training Platform

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Judith Light, Joe Mantello, Adrienne Warren, More Join Bridge to Broadway Training Platform
By Andrew Gans
Apr 03, 2020
 
Erik Liberman's online initiative matches up-and-coming musical theatre performers with Broadway professionals.
Judith Light
Judith Light Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Erik Liberman, seen in War Paint and The Band's Visit, has launched Bridge to Broadway, an online training platform that will match up-and-coming musical performers with Broadway artists.

Young professionals will be able to interface with Broadway actors, directors, music directors, composers, lyricists, casting directors, and vocal coaches in behind-the-scenes conversations and interactive Q&As from their homes as social distancing becomes the norm in the theatre community and beyond. A percentage of net proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Confirmed speakers include Michael Arden, Stephanie J. Block, Victoria Clark, Harvey Fierstein, Christopher Gattelli, Michael Greif, Judith Light, Joe Mantello, Alan Menken, Javier Munoz, Laura Osnes, Isaac Powell, Adrienne Warren, as well as composer-lyricist Steven Lutvak, music director and vocal coach Mike Ruckles, and casting directors Alison Franck and Katja Zarolinski.

Performer and producer Marissa Lynn Daniel presents this series.

For more information, visit BridgeToBroadwayOnline.com.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.