Judith Light Will Host We Are Family PBS Concert, Starring Laura Osnes, Gabrielle Ruiz, Nova Y. Payton, More

The Songs of Hope and Unity will also feature The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

Tony winner Judith Light will host We Are Family: Songs of Hope and Unity, which will premiere on PBS May 14; check local listings.

Filmed in front of a small, socially distanced audience at the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C., the evening features Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then, Evita), Morgan James (Godspell), The Voice's Rayshun LaMarr, and recording artist Nova Y. Payton. The performers will be backed by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

“Music is an extraordinary tool that has the unique ability to bring us together. It also has the special power of healing and uniting—and I believe there is no better time for us to do that than now,” said Frazier. “We Are Family includes iconic American music hits such as ‘You’ve Got a Friend,’ ‘America the Beautiful,’ ‘Light of the Clear Blue Morning,’ ‘A Change is Gonna Come,’ ‘I Will Survive,’ and more. It’s not just a soundtrack of music we’ve come to know and love; it’s the music we need to hear now.”

The concert will stream simultaneously and will be available on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.