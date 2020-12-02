Judy Kuhn, Ann Harada, Shoshana Bean, More to Join Frontline Workers in Streaming Holiday Benefit Concert

Brave Hearts for Broadway's Holidays From the Heart will benefit The Actors Fund and stream on Playbill.

Brave Hearts for Broadway will put frontline and essential workers in the spotlight along with some of their theatre friends for a streaming holiday concert benefiting The Actors Fund. Holidays From the Heart. The event will air on Playbill beginning December 16 at 7 PM ET and will feature cameos from Judy Norton, Judy Kuhn, Daryl Roth, Laurie Metcalf, Ann Harada, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell, Deborah Tranelli, Isabella Cascarano, Devin Ilaw, N'Kenge, Shoshana Bean, and more. Watch a trailer for the event above.

Brave Hearts for Broadway unites healthcare workers to support the urgent needs of the theatre community affected by COVID-19. Holidays From the Heart follows Brave Hearts' Let Us Entertain You concert, which streamed on Playbill in September, also in support of The Actors Fund.

The event is conceived and produced by registered nurse, playwright, and producer Michael E. Merritt, who has assembled people from around the world to create The Frontline Choir and Friends.

Holidays From the Heart will be available to watch for free, but donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged. You can make a donation by visiting ActorsFund.org/BraveHearts.