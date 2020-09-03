Judy Kuhn, Hailey Kilgore, Krystal Joy Brown, More Perform at Belting for Biden September 3

By Dan Meyer
Sep 03, 2020
 
The all-female concert is in honor of Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.
Judy Kuhn, Hailey Kilgore, and Krystal Joy Brown

Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominees Hailey Kilgore, Laura Bell Bundy, and Saycon Sengbloh, Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown, and more stars perform at Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden September 3. Broadway for Biden, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris are partners for the event, which celebrates the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

The concert begins at 9 PM ET on Broadway Session's YouTube and Facebook. While free to watch, donations are suggested with proceeds going to the Biden Victory Fund.

The lineup also includes Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Sharone Sayegh (The Band’s Visit), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton), Marisha Wallace (West End’s Dreamgirls), and composer-lyricist Shaina Taub (Suffragist). Ben Cameron hosts.

Viewers can also submit questions ahead of time to be answered during the event.

Look Through the Broadway Highlights of Judy Kuhn

The four-time Tony nominee celebrated her birthday May 20.

27 PHOTOS
Judy_Kuhn_Lonny_Price_Rags_Martha_Swope.jpg
Lonny Price and Judy Kuhn in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rags_Judy_Kuhn.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Evalyn Baron in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Josh Blake, Teresa Stratas, Dick Latessa and Judy Kuhn in <i>Rags</i>
Josh Blake, Teresa Stratas, Dick Latessa, and Judy Kuhn in Rags Photo by Martha Swope
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables.
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables. Michael Le Poer Trench/Bob Marshak
Judy_Kuhn_David_Carroll_chess.jpg
Judy Kuhn and David Carroll in Chess Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Philip_Casnoff_Judy_Kuhn_David_Carroll_Chess.jpg
Philip Casnoff, Judy Kuhn, and David Carroll in Chess Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Chess_HR.jpg
Judy Kuhn in Chess Martha Swope
Judy_Kuhn_She_Loves_Me.jpg
Judy Kuhn in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Boyd_Gaines_She_Loves_Me_2.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Boyd Gaines in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Boyd_Gaines_She_Loves_Me.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Boyd Gaines in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
