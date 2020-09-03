Judy Kuhn, Hailey Kilgore, Krystal Joy Brown, More Perform at Belting for Biden September 3

The all-female concert is in honor of Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominees Hailey Kilgore, Laura Bell Bundy, and Saycon Sengbloh, Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown, and more stars perform at Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden September 3. Broadway for Biden, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris are partners for the event, which celebrates the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

The concert begins at 9 PM ET on Broadway Session's YouTube and Facebook. While free to watch, donations are suggested with proceeds going to the Biden Victory Fund.

The lineup also includes Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Nikki Renée Daniels (Company), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Sharone Sayegh (The Band’s Visit), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton), Marisha Wallace (West End’s Dreamgirls), and composer-lyricist Shaina Taub (Suffragist). Ben Cameron hosts.

Viewers can also submit questions ahead of time to be answered during the event.

