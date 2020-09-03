Judy Kuhn, Hailey Kilgore, Krystal Joy Brown, More Perform at Belting for Biden September 3

The all-female concert is in honor of Kamala Harris' nomination as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.
Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominees Hailey Kilgore, Laura Bell Bundy, and Saycon Sengbloh, Hamilton alum Krystal Joy Brown, and more stars perform at Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden September 3. Broadway for Biden, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris are partners for the event, which celebrates the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.
The concert begins at 9 PM ET on Broadway Session's YouTube and Facebook. While free to watch, donations are suggested with proceeds going to the Biden Victory Fund.
The August 26 event features performances by Sara Bareilles and Nikki M. James, the debut of a new song from the creators of SIX, sneak peeks at new musicals, and appearances by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights.
The August 26 special marking Women’s Equality Day and honoring 100 years of women in theatre will feature songs from Waitress, Fun Home, and Wicked, as well as Broadway-bound musicals Gun & Powder, Jeannette, and more.