Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, More Perform at NAMT 2021 Festival October 21-22

The annual showcase runs in a hybrid digital/in-person format.

Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, and more Broadway alums appear in works-in-progress during the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 2021 Festival of New Musicals. The annual event takes place October 21 and 22, with presentations offered in an in-person and digital hybrid in collaboration with Broadway On Demand.

As previously announced , the presentations are directed by Sammi Cannold, Stephen Brackett, Arpita Mukherjee, and more.

Check out full credits below. Click here to watch.

AZUL

Book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani

Music by Jacinta Clusellas

Lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas, with additional lyrics by Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker

Vocal Arrangements by Jacinta Clusellas and Kurt Crowley

Director: Elena Araoz, Music Director: Kurt Crowley

Cast: Danny Bolero, Blanca Camacho, Renata Eastlick, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Claudia Mulet, Martin Sola, and Claudia Yanez

About: The bilingual piece explores the immigrant father-daughter relationship, the place of art in capitalism, and more.

Fanny and Stella

Music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer

Book by SEVAN

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Music directed by Emily Marshall

Cast: Jake Boyd, Nathan Lee Graham, Eddie Korbich, Judy Kuhn, Orville Mendoza, Mason Alexander Park, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Heath Saunders

About: The lives of Frederick Park and Ernest Boutlon, who fled their suburban upbringing to live as Fanny & Stella in frenetic Victorian London.

Little Duende

Music and lyrics by Robi Hager

Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar

Directed by Rebecca Martínez

Music directed by Erika Gamez

Cast: Majo Rivero, Daniele Hager, Mason Alexander Park, Sommer Carbuccia, Cedric Leiba Jr., Ruben Eduard Flores, Gabriela Garcia, and Zully Ramos

About: When the evil spirit of La Mancha kidnaps her mother, Adelita is forced to travel north to the land of the Hadaseñas in hopes of being reunited with her again.

Māyā

Book and music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Music directed by Nate Hopkins

Cast: Meetu Chilana, Jamen Nanthakumar, Daniel Plimpton, Ben Roseberry, Vishal Vaidya, Sonya Venugopal, and Kuhoo Verma

About: Set in the British Raj in 1930, a struggling poet searches for purpose and meaning against the backdrop of Gandhi's non-violent Independence Movement in India.

Missing Peace

Book, music, and lyrics by Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia

Directed by Jesca Prudencio

Music directed by Steven Cuevas

Cast: Phoenix Best, Nick Dalton, Carolyn Dunn, Kyla Garcia, Nic Rouleau, and Glenn Stanton

About: The musical follows a young man as he recovers from a suicide attempt.

Private Gomer Jones

Written by Marshall Pailet

Directed by Sammi Canold

Music directed by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh

Cast: Stephen Bogardus, Dickie Hearts, Adam Hyndman, Jared Loftin, Johnny Link, Patrena Murray, Christina Sajous, and Heath Saunders

About: An aspiring WWI deaf soldier navigates his way past recruiters in an effort to join the Welsh army.

Senior Class

Book, melodies, and lyrics by Melvin Tunstall III

Music by Greg Borowsky

Conceived by Kevin Duda

Director: Amy Anders Corcoran, Music Director: Andrew Bourgoin

Cast: Amina Faye, Olivia Hardy, Emma Lord, Jose Luaces, Madison McBride, Zachary Noah Piser, Darius Wright, and Daniel Yearwood

About: Two high school theatre nerds put on a one-night-only, royalty-free staging of Pygmalion—and meet a real-life Eliza Doolittle—after their production of My Fair Lady is canceled.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix

Book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary

Music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

Music directed by Rose Van Dyne

Cast: Courtney Bassett, karen EiLbacher, Sara Porkalob, Storm Thomas, Skyler Volpe, and Ada Westfall

About: A meta-analysis of queer women in media that explores the trend of strong female characters dying in stories.