Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, More to Perform at NAMT 2021 Festival

Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, and more Broadway alums will appear in works-in-progress during the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 2021 Festival of New Musicals. Casting for four of the eight musicals has been revealed, with more to be announced later.
As previously announced, the annual event will take place this year October 21 and 22, with presentations offered in an in-person and digital hybrid in collaboration with Broadway On Demand. Among those set to direct the presentations are Sammi Cannold, Stephen Brackett, and Arpita Mukherjee.
AZUL will star Danny Bolero, Blanca Camacho, Renata Eastlick, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Claudia Mulet, Martin Sola, and Claudia Yanez. The bilingual piece explores the immigrant father-daughter relationship, the place of art in capitalism, and more.
Jake Boyd, Graham, Eddie Korbich, Kuhn, Orville Mendoza, Mason Alexander Park, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Heath Saunders will star in Fanny & Stella, based on the lives of Frederick Park and Ernest Boutlon.
Missing Peace will feature Phoenix Best, Nick Dalton, Carolyn Dunn, Kyla Garcia, Rouleau, and Glenn Stanton. The musical follows a young man as he recovers from a suicide attempt.
Senior Class will star Amina Faye, Olivia Hardy, Emma Lord, Jose Luaces, Madison McBride, Zachary Noah Piser, Darius Wright, and Daniel Yearwood. The show follows two high school theatre nerds aas put on a one-night-only, royalty-free staging of Pygmalion—and meet a real-life Eliza Doolittle—after their production of My Fair Lady is canceled.
Check out full credits below.
AZUL
Book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani
Music by Jacinta Clusellas
Lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas, with additional lyrics by Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker
Vocal Arrangements by Jacinta Clusellas and Kurt Crowley
Director: Elena Araoz, Music Director: Kurt Crowley
Cast: Danny Bolero, Blanca Camacho, Renata Eastlick, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Claudia Mulet, Martin Sola, and Claudia Yanez
Fanny and Stella
Music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer
Book by SEVAN
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Music directed by Emily Marshall
Cast: Jake Boyd, Nathan Lee Graham, Eddie Korbich, Judy Kuhn, Orville Mendoza, Mason Alexander Park, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Heath Saunders
Little Duende
Music and lyrics by Robi Hager
Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar
Directed by Rebecca Martínez
Music directed by Erika Gamez
Cast: TBA
Māyā
Book and music by Cheeyang Ng
Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels
Directed by Arpita Mukherjee
Music directed by Nate Hopkins
Cast: TBA
Missing Peace
Book, music, and lyrics by Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia
Directed by Jesca Prudencio
Music directed by Steven Cuevas
Cast: Phoenix Best, Nick Dalton, Carolyn Dunn, Kyla Garcia, Nic Rouleau, and Glenn Stanton
Private Gomer Jones
Written by Marshall Pailet
Directed by Sammi Canold
Music directed by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh
Cast: TBA
Senior Class
Book, Melodies & Lyrics by Melvin Tunstall III
Music by Greg Borowsky
Conceived by Kevin Duda
Director: Amy Anders Corcoran, Music Director: Andrew Bourgoin
Cast: Amina Faye, Olivia Hardy, Emma Lord, Jose Luaces, Madison McBride, Zachary Noah Piser, Darius Wright, and Daniel Yearwood
TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix
Book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary
Music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn
Directed by Sherri Eden Barber
Music directed by Rose Van Dyne
Cast: TBA