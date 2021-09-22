Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, More to Perform at NAMT 2021 Festival

The annual showcase will run October 21 and 22 in a hybrid digital/in-person format.

Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Nathan Lee Graham, Nic Rouleau, and more Broadway alums will appear in works-in-progress during the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 2021 Festival of New Musicals. Casting for four of the eight musicals has been revealed, with more to be announced later.

As previously announced , the annual event will take place this year October 21 and 22, with presentations offered in an in-person and digital hybrid in collaboration with Broadway On Demand. Among those set to direct the presentations are Sammi Cannold, Stephen Brackett, and Arpita Mukherjee.

AZUL will star Danny Bolero, Blanca Camacho, Renata Eastlick, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Claudia Mulet, Martin Sola, and Claudia Yanez. The bilingual piece explores the immigrant father-daughter relationship, the place of art in capitalism, and more.

Jake Boyd, Graham, Eddie Korbich, Kuhn, Orville Mendoza, Mason Alexander Park, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Heath Saunders will star in Fanny & Stella, based on the lives of Frederick Park and Ernest Boutlon.

Missing Peace will feature Phoenix Best, Nick Dalton, Carolyn Dunn, Kyla Garcia, Rouleau, and Glenn Stanton. The musical follows a young man as he recovers from a suicide attempt.

Senior Class will star Amina Faye, Olivia Hardy, Emma Lord, Jose Luaces, Madison McBride, Zachary Noah Piser, Darius Wright, and Daniel Yearwood. The show follows two high school theatre nerds aas put on a one-night-only, royalty-free staging of Pygmalion—and meet a real-life Eliza Doolittle—after their production of My Fair Lady is canceled.

Check out full credits below.

AZUL

Book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani

Music by Jacinta Clusellas

Lyrics by Jacinta Clusellas, with additional lyrics by Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker

Vocal Arrangements by Jacinta Clusellas and Kurt Crowley

Director: Elena Araoz, Music Director: Kurt Crowley

Cast: Danny Bolero, Blanca Camacho, Renata Eastlick, Henry Gainza, Robi Hager, Claudia Mulet, Martin Sola, and Claudia Yanez

Fanny and Stella

Music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer

Book by SEVAN

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Music directed by Emily Marshall

Cast: Jake Boyd, Nathan Lee Graham, Eddie Korbich, Judy Kuhn, Orville Mendoza, Mason Alexander Park, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Heath Saunders

Little Duende

Music and lyrics by Robi Hager

Book and lyrics by Georgina Escobar

Directed by Rebecca Martínez

Music directed by Erika Gamez

Cast: TBA

Māyā

Book and music by Cheeyang Ng

Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Music directed by Nate Hopkins

Cast: TBA

Missing Peace

Book, music, and lyrics by Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia

Directed by Jesca Prudencio

Music directed by Steven Cuevas

Cast: Phoenix Best, Nick Dalton, Carolyn Dunn, Kyla Garcia, Nic Rouleau, and Glenn Stanton

Private Gomer Jones

Written by Marshall Pailet

Directed by Sammi Canold

Music directed by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh

Cast: TBA

Senior Class

Book, Melodies & Lyrics by Melvin Tunstall III

Music by Greg Borowsky

Conceived by Kevin Duda

Director: Amy Anders Corcoran, Music Director: Andrew Bourgoin

Cast: Amina Faye, Olivia Hardy, Emma Lord, Jose Luaces, Madison McBride, Zachary Noah Piser, Darius Wright, and Daniel Yearwood

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix

Book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary

Music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn

Directed by Sherri Eden Barber

Music directed by Rose Van Dyne

Cast: TBA