Juilliard, Berkeley Rep, TDF, and More Announce New Hires

In this latest roundup of industry hires, Playbill offers an overview of new hires at The Juilliard School, TDF, The Kennedy Center, The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

At Juilliard in New York City, composer, educator, curator, and music advocate Andrew Norman has joined the college Composition faculty. Norman, twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, was Musical America’s 2017 Composer of the Year, the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, and won the 2017 Grawemeyer Award for music composition.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical union representing stage directors and choreographers, has named Stephanie Coen as the first director of artistic affairs and community engagement. Coen, who comes to SDC from Two River Theater, where she served for nearly a decade as associate artistic director, will be responsible for identifying emerging creative issues and opportunities, and developing a system of programs to support SDC members’ leadership and influence.

In other SDC staffing news, member services and communications functions will merge, with longtime staff member Barbara Wolkoff leading the expanded department.

Another national not-for-profit, the Theatre Development Fund, has announced that Whitney Estrin will assume the post of Director of Development. Estrin will assume her new duties April 1, having served as the Deputy Director of Development at TDF since 2017.

In Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts welcomes its first Director of Social Impact, Victoria Murray Baatin. Baatin will work across the Center, and side by side with Artistic Director and Vice President of Social Impact Marc Bamuthi Joseph, to develop and implement strategies and projects that positively influence creative communities locally and nationally.

“I am honored and excited to lead the team that will lead the nation in thinking about how we leverage the power of the arts for social good,” said Baatin in a statement.

On the West Coast, Steve Tate has assumed the position of director of marketing and communications at Berkeley Repertory Theatre after working as a marketing consultant for nearly two decades.