Juilliard Tops Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs

Find out which schools made the list, culled from surveys of alumni, academics, and industry professionals.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its annual list of the 25 best college drama programs, determined from surveys of alumni, academics, and industry professionals.

New York City performing arts conservatory Juilliard topped the list, coming in above such schools as Yale, NYU Tisch, UC San Diego, and University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

While the survey looked at schools worldwide, the final list was U.S. centric. The four non-U.S. schools, all English, are London Academy of Dramatic Art, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

To see the complete ranked list, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

