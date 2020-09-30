Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, More Star in The Glorias, Streaming September 30

By Dan Meyer
Sep 30, 2020
 
The Gloria Steinem biopic is directed by Julie Taymor and written by Sarah Ruhl.

Oscars winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Kiera portray activist Gloria Steinem in The Glorias, streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video September 30. The biopic hails from Tony-winning director Julie Taymor and playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl.

Tracing Steinem’s journey from her time in India as a young woman to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York and beyond, the movie explores her rise to become one of the world's leading women's rights advocates.

The cast also features Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

WATCH: How Julianne Moore and Bette Midler Became 'Best Friends' on the Set of The Glorias

Steinem’s life was also recently depicted in the stage play Gloria: A Life (with Christine Lahti playing the feminist leader Off-Broadway) and in Hulu/FX’s Mrs. America (played by Rose Byrne).

Christine Lahti Stars as Gloria Steinem in Off-Broadway’s Gloria: A Life

Christine Lahti Stars as Gloria Steinem in Off-Broadway’s Gloria: A Life

Tony winner Diane Paulus directs Emily Mann’s new play, which opens October 18.

10 PHOTOS
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0254 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti and Joanna Glushak Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0222 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0101 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak and Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0173 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0276 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0295 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti, DeLanna Studi, Liz Wisan, Fedna Jacquet, and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0315 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak, Christine Lahti, Fedna Jacquet, and Francesca Fernandez McKenzie Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0346 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Joanna Glushak, Fedna Jacquet, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Christine Lahti, Patrena Murray, DeLanna Studi, and Liz Wisan Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0354 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Patrena Murray and Christine Lahti Joan Marcus
Gloria_A_Life_Daryl_Roth_Theatre_Production_Photo_2018_Gloria0375 by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Christine Lahti and Fedna Jacquet Joan Marcus
