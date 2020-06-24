Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin to Star in Virtual Benefit Reading of Same Time, Next Year

The presentation, directed by Bob Balaban, will raise funds for East Hampton's Guild Hall.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin will star in a virtual reading of Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year, the story of two lovers—each married to another—who meet once a year over 25 years. The reading, directed by Bob Balaban, is presented by Guild Hall and will raise funds for the visual and performing arts center in East Hampton. The reading will be held July 12 from 7:30–9 PM. ET Tickets are $100 per household, with more information available here. Helmed by Gene Saks, Same Time, Next Year ran on Broadway from 1975 through 1978, winning a Tony Award for star Ellen Burstyn (who later went on to star in the film adaptation). Charles Grodin starred opposite Burstyn in the Broadway production. Moore and Baldwin will star as Doris and George, respectively, the two involved in the long affair. The performance will launch Guild Hall's new vision for the 2020 summer season.