Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever to Star in MCC Benefit Reading of Good as New

MCC Theater will present a virtual benefit reading of Peter Hedges’ Good as New starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Booksmart). The streaming event will take place on YouTube July 16 at 7 PM ET.
Tickets start at $5 and are available now at MCCTheater.org; patrons will receive a link to stream. Proceeds will go toward the Off-Broadway company and its Be Our Light Campaign as it aims to reopen in 2021, with the board matching two-for-one. Ten percent of add-on donations will be split between The Artists Co-op and The Okra Project.
The play, about a mother and daughter grappling with a family shakeup amid a face lift and driving lessons (respectively), premiered at MCC in the ‘90s (then called Manhattan Class Company) as part of its one-acts series. MCC then presented it as a full-length work in 1997.
The presentation of Good as New (which Hedges will also direct) follows MCC’s online reading of Alan Bowne’s Beirut, starring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac.