Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever to Star in MCC Benefit Reading of Good as New

Proceeds from the virtual performance, presented by MCC Theater, will go toward the Off-Broadway company, The Artist Co-op, and The Okra Project.

MCC Theater will present a virtual benefit reading of Peter Hedges’ Good as New starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Booksmart). The streaming event will take place on YouTube July 16 at 7 PM ET. Tickets start at $5 and are available now at MCCTheater.org; patrons will receive a link to stream. Proceeds will go toward the Off-Broadway company and its Be Our Light Campaign as it aims to reopen in 2021, with the board matching two-for-one. Ten percent of add-on donations will be split between The Artists Co-op and The Okra Project. The play, about a mother and daughter grappling with a family shakeup amid a face lift and driving lessons (respectively), premiered at MCC in the ‘90s (then called Manhattan Class Company) as part of its one-acts series. MCC then presented it as a full-length work in 1997. The presentation of Good as New (which Hedges will also direct) follows MCC’s online reading of Alan Bowne’s Beirut, starring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,

Resources, and More During

the Coronavirus Shutdown