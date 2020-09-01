Julianne Moore Rounds Out Principal Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Movie

The Oscar winner joins Ben Platt, Amy Adams, and more.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore is the latest star to join the Dear Evan Hansen movie. The film favorite rounds out the principal cast, taking on the role of Heidi Hansen (originated on Broadway in a Tony-winning turn by Rachel Bay Jones), according to Deadline.

The Stephen Chbosky-helmed movie, which will see Ben Platt reprise his Tony-winning performance in the title role, will also feature Amy Adams (Vice) as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino (Law and Order: SVU) as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and Girl From the North Country) as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani (Atypical) as Jared Kleinman.

Moore, an Oscar winner for Still Alice, also earned nods for Far From Heaven, The Hours, The End of the Affair, and Boogie Nights. Her additional credits include the upcoming Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias and The Woman in the Window (co-starring Adams).

The Universal project is produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel and will feature a screenplay by Steven Levenson, who penned the stage musical with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. No word yet on a release or production timeline.