Julie White, Johnny Galecki, and More Read Douglas Carter Beane's The Little Dog Laughed on Plays in the House

This is a re-airing of the April 22 Plays in the House, the spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

On May 23 at 2 PM Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a re-airing of the April 22 reading of Douglas Carter Beane's 2006 Tony-nominated The Little Dog Laughed, featuring original Off-Broadway stars Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Tony winner Julie White. Watch the stream above.

Scott Ellis directed the original production, which premiered at Second Stage before opening on Broadway at the Cort Theatre.

The Plays in the House spinoff series continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream is only available for a limited time following the reading.

Stars in the House, which launched March 16, promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

The May 23 at 8 PM live stream will feature An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

