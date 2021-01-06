& Juliet Quills in May Return to London's West End

The jukebox musical has extended bookings into 2022.

The jukebox musical & Juliet has announced plans to return May 28 at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, extending its booking period into 2022.

The move signifies a hope in fast vaccine distribution for the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the entire U.K. to enter a new stay-at-home lockdown January 4. The restrictions will remain in place until at least mid-February. Prior to the lockdown, London was under Tier 4 restrictions, escalating from the Tier 3 that closed all West End venues December 16 until further notice.

In addition to & Juliet, the London revival of Mary Poppins and West End's Hamilton recently announced they have both set their sights on Spring 2021 reopenings, as did Mamma Mia!.

& Juliet is a re-imagining of Shakespeare’s star-crossed heroine as she takes control of her fate, features a book by David West Read and Max Martin songs made famous by the likes of Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson. The musical scored three Olivier Awards in 2020 for its stars Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella, and Cassidy Janson.

The show is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.

