Jully Black, Piaf/Dietrich, The Brothers Size, More Win at 2020 Dora Awards

The ceremony highlighted the best of Toronto theatre last season.

Canadian R&B star Jully Black turned out to be one of the night's big winners at the 2020 Dora Awards June 29, taking home Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role in the Musical Theatre Division for her work in the Toronto production of Caroline, or Change. Her co-star Vanessa Sears, who played Emmie, won Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role.

In the same division, major awards were spread among the various nominees, with David Mirvish's Piaf/Dietrich earning Outstanding Production, while Marie Farsi took home Outstanding Direction for Ghost Quartet and Adam Sakiyama won Outstanding Musical Direction for Sunday in the Park With George.

Rounding out the winners in the division were Landon Doak and Matthew Finlan's Life in a Box for Outstanding New Musical, Julie Tomaino for Outstanding Choreography in The Adventures of Pinocchio and Ghost Quartet lighting designer Patrick Lavender for Outstanding Designer.

For the first time and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced the 2020 Dora Awards online in a live streamed virtual ceremony celebrating the best of theatre, dance, and opera in Canada's largest city, .

Soulpepper's staging of The Brothers Size took home the most awards throughout the evening, winning five including Outstanding Production and Outstanding Direction for Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu in the General Theatre Division. Anosh Irani won Outstanding New Play for Buffoon.

The Mush Hole at Kaha:wi Dance Theatre tied The Brothers Size for the highest tally, winning in the Theatre for Young Audiences Division.

In the Independent Theatre Division, Coal Mine Theatre's Marjorie Prime won three awards: Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Stewart Arnott, and Outstanding Lighting for Nick Blais. Keith Barker's This Is How We Got Here earned Best New Play in the division.

For a full list of winners, click here.