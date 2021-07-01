July 2021 Streaming Guide: Schmigadoon!, Beetlejuice, The SpongeBob Musical, More

See what's coming to Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, and more this month.

Summer is in full swing and while theatres are reopening in NYC and beyond, there are plenty of reasons to stay home with AC cranked high.

In addition to newcomer TV shows like Schmigadoon! and the reboot of Gossip Girl, fan-favorite movies with close theatre ties are also arriving on streamers in July. Plus, new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The Good Fight, Loki, and more continue to drop weekly after premiering the past few months.

Check out the full list below. Titles are available July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! (July 16)

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key star as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical town that appears out of nowhere. Sound familiar? The series parodies the Golden Age of musicals—and Brigadoon isn't the only show getting named checked. Rounding out the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, with Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Aaron Tveit. Check out the trailer here.

Disney+

Black Widow (July 9)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller, Tony winner Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow to confront the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. The cast also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz. The film will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

HBO Max

Saturday Night Fever

John Travolta stars in this disco-dance movie about a Brooklyn man who escapes his working-class life dancing and drinking at the local discothéque. The 1977 film made a splash thanks in part to its soundtrack, which is filled with some of the era’s biggest hits. Along with songs by such disco artists as the Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, and Tavares, listen for songs by Jesus Christ Superstar’s original Mary Magdalene Yvonne Elliman and Big and Baby songwriter David Shire.

For Colored Girls

Tyler Perry directs this film based on Ntozake Shange’s 1974 play that interweaves the stories of African American women through a series of poems, both individual and choral, which trace their battles through life, love, violence, and self discovery. The star-studded cast boasts Whoopi Goldberg, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Loretta Devine, Kerry Washington, Janet Jackson, Thandie Newton, Jurnee Smollett, Kimberly Elise, and Macy Gray.

Gossip Girl (July 8)

Your favorite mysterious blogger is back as the 2007 series gets a reboot. Kristen Bell is back narrating in the title role, joined by a cast of such stage favorites as Tavi Gevenson, Jason Gotay, Adam Chanler-Berat, Laura Benanti, Donna Murphy, and Jeremy O. Harris.

Plus, catch the movie musical adaptation of In The Heights before it departs July 11.

Hulu

Beetlejuice

This 1988 film from Tim Burton inspired a musical that debuted on Broadway 30 years later. The movie follows a deceased couple (here played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) who hire an exorcist (Michael Keaton) to remove the living from their home. Standing in their way on the mortal plane are a nouveau-riche couple (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) looking to make a quick buck while their goth teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder).

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Before Baz Luhrmann brought Moulin Rouge! to the big screen (and then the stage), he contemporized Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers in a ‘90s blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. While the movie retains the original dialogue, the film changes the setting to America, with the Capulets and Montagues portrayed as mob families using modern weapons, exchanging steel for bullets. (The film will also be available on Paramount+)

Paramount+

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! (July 14)

Absorbent and yellow and porous, SpongeBob SquarePants officially opened on Broadway December 4, 2017 at the Palace Theatre in an explosion of color, innovation, craftiness, and joy. Inspired by the Nickelodeon cartoon from Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob SquarePants The Broadway Musical—as it was first called—offered a completely original storyline (from director Tina Landau’s concept and Kyle Jarrow’s book) with all of the memorable characters of Bikini Bottom, including SpongeBob, his snail Gary, his best friends Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, his curmudgeonly neighbor Squidward J. Tentacles, his boss Mr. Krabs (and daughter Pearl), the evil Plankton, as well as bit characters like Mrs. Puff, the driver’s ed teacher.

