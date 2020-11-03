Just Some of Our Favorite Moments From Stars in the House's All-Day Vote-a-Thon

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 03, 2020
 
The 10-hour streaming event features appearances from several stage and screen favorites.
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have gone live nearly every day since the theatre shutdown to offer some light, hope, and belting during the pandemic, but they perhaps take on their most ambitious stream November 3 to commemorate Election Day. Join them for the special, 10-hour "Vote-a-Thon" edition of Stars in the House.

The streaming event, scheduled to run until 7 PM, features several stage and screen stars who stop by from their homes around the world, their polling places, and more. During their appearances the artists are offering tales and tunes, revisiting performance clips from Rudetsky's trove, and getting out one final plea to make your voice heard.

Check out just some of our favorite moments (so far!) below, and tune in right here on Playbill.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit ActorsFund.org.

Alice Ripley, having gotten up bright and early to cast her ballot, serenaded voters in line with a rendition of "American Pie" (all eight minutes!)

Andrea Martin demonstrated her failed attempt at singing with open vowels for Marc Shaiman.

Jenna Russell, from across the pond, showed off her "revolutionary" new hobby that keeps her occupied—and staunch—during quarantine.

Karen Olivo nerded out over LA Law stars Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker.

During a quick Fun Home reunion, Judy Kuhn revealed the time Beth Malone almost (accidentally) got her high backstage.

Darius de Haas belted out "One Less Angel," as he performed as the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Annette Bening read off names of those who donated to the Actors Fund during the stream, including a touching note from "Bill from New York City," who gave $10,000 in honor of his mother.

Gavin Creel took a break from his poll worker shift to revisit a Millie option-up that must be heard to believe.

Carousel favorites Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller put up with non-stop sass from the two hosts (and each other)

Brenda Braxton (sorry, that's Lady Braxton) made her dramatic entrance as guest host, channeling her inner Kamala Harris.

Melissa Errico dazzled with a rendition of "Over the Rainbow."

They finally stumped Marilu Henner!

Laurie Metcalf showed off her new puppy, Connie

Charlotte d'Amboise said a little trans-Atlantic "Hello" to husband Terrence Mann, who's in Ireland for a gig (He voted absentee.)

Vanessa Williams goes down memory lane with the many presidents she's met/performed for.

Julia Murney stress-baked chocolate chip cookies while chatting with her former Chess co-star Josh Groban.

Christine Pedi has shared her support for Biden, but her shirt suggests otherwise...

The full lineup includes Brenda Braxton (who guest hosts the 2–3 PM hour), Iain Armitage, Colleen Ballinger, Laura Benanti, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Tom Cavanagh, Michael Cerveris, Will Chase, Javier Colon, Gavin Creel, Marcia Cross, Charlotte d'Amboise, Darius DeHaas, Dana Delany, Colin Donnell, Jill Eikenberry, Melissa Errico, Victor Garber, Peri Gilpin, Josh Groban, Sean Hayes, Marilu Henner, Megan Hilty, Carly Hughes, Jeremy Jordan, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Laura Leighton, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin, Michael McElroy, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Ingrid Michaelson, Lisa Mordente, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Olivo, Adam Pascal, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Rosie Perez, Anthony Rapp, Caroline Rhea, Chita Rivera, Jenna Russell, Lea Salonga, Glenn Scarpelli, Marc Shaiman, Martin Short, Elizabeth Stanley, Ben Stiller, Michael Tucker, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Schele Williams, Marissa Winokur, BD Wong, Tony Yazbeck, and Bellamy Young.

