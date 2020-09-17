Justina Machado and Gabrielle Ruiz Join ¡VIVA Broadway! Lineup

The In The Heights and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alums, respectively, join the star-studded October 1 concert event. Here’s how to watch.

SAG Award Winner Justina Machado (Six Feet Under, One Day at a Time) joins the star-packed lineup of Playbill and The Broadway League’s ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Gabrielle Ruiz and Come From Away original Broadway cast member Caesar Samayoa also join the roster of performers, which—as previously announced—includes Antonio Banderas, Jaime Camil, Karen Olivo, Angélica Vale, and more.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, a digital concert in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month as well as Latinx milestones in theatre, features an extraordinary roster of award-winning stage and screen Latinx talent. Hosted by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!), the concert will premiere on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube Channel Thursday October 1, 2020 at 8PM ET and remain available for viewing until Monday October 5 at 8PM ET.

¡VIVA Broadway! will include appearances by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics) and playwright Christina Quintana (CQ) (Lives in Limbo) in addition to previously announced speakers Lucie Arnaz, Gloria Estefan, Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Matthew López (The Inheritance), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Thalía.

The star-studded event will include performances from Broadway-bound musicals and new works including Arrabal, Passing Through, and John Leguizamo’s Kiss My Aztec.

The cast is rounded out by ensemblists Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet!), Angelica Beliard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Chad Carstarphen (Between the Bars), Natalie Caruncho (On Your Feet!), KC De La Cruz (Smokey Joe’s Café), Henry Gainza (In the Heights), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Carlos E. Gonzalez (West Side Story), Christopher Hernandez (On Your Feet!), Zachary Infante (Alice By Heart), Emmanuel López Alonso (Russian Doll), Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Hector Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Yani Marin (Empire), Marielys Molina (On Your Feet!), Jesús E. Martínez (Call Me Esteban Only), Doreen Montalvo (Mrs. Doubtfire), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Soft Power), Joél Pérez (Fun Home), Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Al Rodrigo (House of Sand and Fog), Desireé Rodriguez “The Village), Richard Henry Ruiz (Drift), Martín Solá (On Your Feet!), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) and Tanairi Sade Vasquez (Hamilton).

Click here to read the previously announced cast.

Audiences can gain VIP access to pre-show and post-show virtual cocktail parties with celebrity cast members, recognition during the stream and much more. Details available at broadwaycares.org/vivabroadway. Proceeds from the concert will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges.

¡VIVA Broadway! is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by eight-time Emmy Award winner Jorge Muelle and Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle J. Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer and Krysta Hibbard is the assistant director and Roberto Araujo is the Director of Video Production and Editing.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor City National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Playbill and The Broadway League are proud to announce Univision as the official media partner for ¡VIVA Broadway!.

