Kalyn West, Courtney Balan, Kaden Kearney, More to Lead The Prom Tour

The Broadway musical kicks off November 2 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

It’s time to dance—again! The national tour of The Prom will officially launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio with performances running November 2–21.

Starring in the musical will be Kaden Kearney (who uses they/them pronouns) as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins, Ashanti J’Aria as Mrs. Greene, and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein. Both West and Balan were a part of the original Broadway cast.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson, and Josh Zacher.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, and based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing a girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

Following Cleveland, the tour will make over 20 stops around America, including The Broward Center for the Performing Arts (December 14–19) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; The Kennedy Center (January 4–16, 2022) in Washington, D.C.; Cadillac Palace Theatre (April 19–24) in Chicago, Illinois; and Centre Theatre Group (August 9–September 11) in Los Angeles, California.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig and hair design by Josh Marquette, make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira, orchestrations by Larry Hochman, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The producing team for The Prom includes Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, NETworks Presentations, Natasha Davison, Merry & Jim Mosbacher, Terry Schnuck, Liz Armstrong, Elizabeth L. Green, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Dubin, Smedes-Stern-Palitz, Fahs Productions, Joe Grandy, Don and Nancy Ross, Three Belles and A Bob, Instone Productions, Fakler-Silver, ArmentTackel, Cliff Hopkins, Larry and Elizabeth Lenke Christopher Ketner, The John Gore Organization, Nancy and Ken Kranzberg, Independent Presenters Network, Mark Lonlow and JoAnne Astrow, Iris Smith, WallaceATxRandomProductions, Garris-Morris-Masie Productions, Judith Manocherian, The Shubert Organization, Karen DeVerna and Jeremiah J. Harris, Fox Theatricals, Adrienne Blackman and Heidi & Stephen Distante.

For more information visit: ThePromMusical.com.