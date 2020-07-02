Karen Mason, Sharon McNight Among Teaching Artists for Singnasium

The education collaborative welcomes artists and singers of all levels.

Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard) and Tony nominee Sharon McNight (Starmites) are among the teaching artists set for this summer's Singnasium, a New York education collaborative that will be conducted entirely online.

Classes, available for all levels of artists and singers, will cover musical theatre, cabaret, country, jazz, and rock, as well as musicianship, vocal training, arranging, and self-taping.

Other instructors include Grammy winner Julie Gold, Gabrielle Stravelli, Kristine Zbornik, Brad Simmons, Michael Holland, Carmen Cancél, Ted Stafford, Lennie Watts, Joshua Zecher-Ross, Lisa Asher, and Ashton Corey.

“This is our first time online—expanding our footprint from New York City to the whole country and even internationally,” said Artistic Director Watts. “And this is the time to attract artists who normally wouldn’t be available. This summer we have some of the best teaching artists in NYC and beyond."

Singnasium will also hold a free monthly online open mic, Singapalooza, July 16 and August 20 at 6:30 PM. Email Singapalooza@singnasium.org by 3 PM on the day of to register and to receive a zoom link.

For additional information (including a complete list of classes), click here.

