Karen Mason Will Celebrate Birthday With Solo Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Broadway favorite will play the intimate nightspot March 30.

Karen Mason, who was recently seen in the new musical Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse, will celebrate her birthday with a March 30 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Mason's all-new show will feature several tunes written by the songwriters she has known throughout her career, including John Kander and Fred Ebb, Amanda McBroom, Sheldon Harnick, and her husband Paul Rolnick. Attendees can expect to hear such songs as “Help”/“Being Alive,” “Lulu’s Back in Town,” “Now I Have Everything”/“Married,” and more. Show time for A Birthday Bash! is 7 PM.

Mason has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first U.S. tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies. She is also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Click here for ticket information.

Sierra Boggess, Bruce Dow, Ron Raines Visit Karen Mason and Brent Barrett's Sing Happy at Birdland Sierra Boggess, Bruce Dow, Ron Raines Visit Karen Mason and Brent Barrett's Sing Happy at Birdland 56 PHOTOS

Mason has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Kate Shindle and Ambassadors Lucie Arnaz, Ted Chapin, and Tommy Tune (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Caissie Levy, John McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, and Will Swenson and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) with performers soon to be announced and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021) featuring Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Nikki M James, John McDaniel, Laura Osnes, and Faith Prince. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.