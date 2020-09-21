Karen Mason’s Mason at Mama’s in March Will Stream in October

The Broadway favorite performed a concert in 2015 at Don't Tell Mama.

Broadway alum Karen Mason’s filmed 2015 concert Mason at Mama’s in March will stream this October. The evening features songs from her stage career, fan favorites, and highlights from her album It’s About Time.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort with Christopher Denny serving as music supervisor, the concert was a sold-out affair celebrating Mason’s return to the storied Don’t Tell Mama in NYC, which she helped open four decades earlier.

Mason has been seen on the Main Stem in Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first U.S. tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies. Recently, she appeared in Chasing Rainbows at Paper Mill Playhouse. She is also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

The show will be available to stream for three performance times: October 15 at 8 PM ET, October 17 at 8 PM, and October 18 at 3 PM. Tickets can be accessed at KarenMason.com.

