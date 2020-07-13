Karen Olivo, James Monroe Iglehart, Adrianna Hicks, and More Unite for Live Town Hall on ‘Rebuilding Broadway’

The event from the Broadway Podcast Network focuses on the future of the Broadway community July 16.

On July 16, moderator Erika Alexander (Living Single, The Cosby Show, Get Out, John Lewis: Good Trouble) hosts a live special podcast event, “Rebuilding Broadway,” from the Broadway Podcast Network.

The Town Hall from the Broadway Podcast Network, marking the 100th episode of The Theatre Podcast, gathers a panel that includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud, Motown, Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple, SIX), and Brittney Mack (SIX).

The discussion, composed of prominent BIPOC Broadway performers, will discuss how to create an equitable, anti-racist, and safe Broadway community. “If the industry is torn down, there will be nowhere left to work,” says Iglehart. “We must help create the world we want to live in.”

On The Theatre Podcast, host Alan Seales speaks with talent from Broadway and beyond to learn more about how the world of theatre and performing operate. Tune in to the live special July 16 at 8PM ET at BPN.fm.