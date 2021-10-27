Karen Ziemba, Robert Cuccioli, Alvin Keith, More Star in Mrs. Warren's Profession, Opening Off-Broadway October 27

By Andrew Gans
Oct 27, 2021
 
Gingold Theatrical Group returns to in-person performances with the Bernard Shaw revival directed by David Staller.
in <i>Mrs. Warren&#39;s Profession</i>
Raphael Nash Thompson, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Robert Cuccioli, Alvin Keith, and David Lee Huynh in Mrs. Warren's Profession Carol Rosegg

Gingold Theatrical Group returns to in-person performances with an Off-Broadway revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren’s Profession, which officially opens October 27 following previews that began October 12 at Theatre Row.

Directed by Artistic Director David Staller, the production continues through November 20.

in <i>Mrs. Warren&#39;s Profession</i>
Karen Ziemba Nicole King in Mrs. Warren's Profession Carol Rosegg

The cast is led by Tony winner Karen Ziemba (Contact) in the title role with Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), David Lee Huynh (NAATCO’s Henry VI), Alvin Keith (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Nicole King, and Raphael Nash Thompson (Heartbreak House). Katya Collazo and Max Roll are the understudies.

Checking In With… Tony Winner Karen Ziemba, Star of Contact, Curtains, Steel Pier, More

"The struggle for equal rights has always been the hot topic for Bernard Shaw. Mrs. Warren’s Profession (1895) was considered so incendiary in its time that it was banned for years in Britain and, when it finally debuted here in New York City, the entire cast was arrested on opening night. It’s not the plot point of prostitution that offended the officials, but the notion that a woman would struggle to create a successful life for herself in spite of the constraints set against her by law and society, and thrive without apology,” said GTG Artistic Director Staller in an earlier statement.

The production also has scenic design by Brian Prather, costumes by Asa Benally, lighting by Jamie Roderick, and sound by Frederick Kennedy. April Kline is the production stage manager.

For ticket information visit GingoldGroup.org.

