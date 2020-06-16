Karine Plantadit, John Selya, Ashleigh Wilson, More Among Judges for Pas de Deux Virtual Competition

Youth America Grand Prix presents the competition, which includes over 12,000 aspiring dancers ages 9 to 19.

Youth America Grand Prix, the world’s largest ballet scholarship organization, will present a Pas de Deux Virtual Competition June 26–28.

Over 12,000 aspiring dancers ages 9 to 19 danced at YAGP's 2020 regional auditions around the globe. The three highest ranked Pas de Deux performances from each of the 34 cities (across 14 countries) will be showcased on YAGP’s social media channels.

The Contemporary Pas de Deux competition will be presented June 26 at 6 PM ET with the Classical Pas de Deux Group 1 competition June 27 at 6 PM ET, and the Classical Pas de Deux Group 2 competition June 28 at 6 PM ET.

In the Contemporary Category, judges include Matthew Dibble (repetiteur and dancer, Twyla Tharp Dance), Karine Plantadit (Tony nominee for Come Fly Away), John Selya (Tony nominee for Movin' Out), and Ashleigh Wilson (former soloist, SemperOper Dresden).

Judges in the Classical Category include Natalia Bashkatova (former principal dancer at Bolshoi Theater), Amanda Bennett (Artistic Director of Ballet School of the Basel Theater), Cynthia Harvey (artistic director of American Ballet Theater), Deborah Hess (senior faculty member at Canada's National Ballet School), Oliver Matz (director at Zurich Dance Academy), Pascal Molat (trainee program assistant at San Francisco Ballet School), Robert Parker (artistic director at Elmhurst Ballet School), and Peter Stark (associate director at Boston Ballet II and head of the Men's Program at Boston Ballet Academy).

Winners will be announced July 1. Each participant will be reviewed for scholarships, job offers, and placements to the schools and companies represented on the jury.

The competition will be available to watch on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.