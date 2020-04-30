Kate Baldwin, Adam Pascal, More Set For Masie Center’s Empathy Concert and Conversation

The performance will encourage compassion for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway alums Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Adam Pascal (Rent), and Telly Leung (Aladdin), plus American Idol finalist Melinda Doolittle, will perform during Masie Center’s Empathy Concert and Conversation May 1 at 4 PM ET on Zoom.

The concert is focused on the role of empathy for our workforces in the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers will share songs that encourage empathy for impacted and self-isolating workers.

The performers will also be joined by Maisie Chief Learning Officer Frank Nguyen.

To register for the event, click here.

