Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar Will Star in The Bridges of Madison County

Original Broadway cast member Hunter Foster will direct the New Jersey production.

Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Finian's Rainbow) and stage and screen star Aaron Lazar (Dear Evan Hansen, Filthy Rich) will star in the musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County next year in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Baldwin and Lazar will play, respectively, Francesca Johnson and Robert Kincaid in the limited engagement, which runs March 11–27, 2022, at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Tony nominee Hunter Foster, part of the musical's original Broadway cast, will direct.

The romantic musical, which has a score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Songs for a New World) and a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden, 'Night Mother), centers on a brief, four-day love affair between a National Geographic photographer and an Italian-American housewife in 1965 Iowa.

The Bridges of Madison County won 2014 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, both for Brown. The musical was also nominated for Best Actress in a Musical (Kelli O'Hara) and Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder).

Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep starred in the 1995 film adaptation of the Robert James Waller novel; Tony winner O'Hara starred alongside Steven Pasquale in the Broadway company.

