Kate Baldwin, Christopher Sieber, Rema Webb, More Will Be Part of Paper Mill Playhouse's Virtual Season

Casting has been announced for the streaming productions of Sing in a New Year! and Some Enchanted Evening.

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the casts for its first two productions of the 2021–2022 season: Sing in a New Year! and Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Both will be streamed from the stage of the New Jersey venue.

Sing in a New Year!, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, will be presented December 19–January 1, 2021, and will include seasonal favorites from Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Natalie Cortez (West Side Story), John Treacy Egan (The Little Mermaid), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Mamie Parris (Cats), Hayley Podschun (Chaplin), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), Graham Rowat (Mamma Mia!), Christopher Sieber (The Prom), Elena Shaddow (La Cage aux Folles), and Rema Webb (The Color Purple). Meghann Zervoulis serves as music director.

Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, conceived by Jeffrey B. Moss, will follow, streaming February 13-26. Also directed by Hoebee, the celebration of the songs of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature Belinda Allyn (Allegiance), Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Donna English (Lend Me a Tenor), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), and Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin).

For tickets and additional information about the upcoming season, click here.

