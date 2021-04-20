Kate Lumpkin Brings a Practice of Vulnerability to Broadway WELLness

Grab a slice of pizza and sense of humor for this upcoming Playbill Experience.

In her Broadway WELLness Playbill Experience, Kate Lumpkin explores the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle the same emotions and challenges we are all experiencing. Each session focuses on a personal wellness topic and introduces an activity to help focus your intention. Next up, Broadway's Abby Mueller (Six) joins Lumpkin April 27 to discuss the power of being vulnerable.

Read below to find out more about the event, including the perfect food and drink pairings.

In 2020 you began The NoMarking Society, cultivating community and encouraging wellness and growth during the pandemic. How do you bring the work you began with NoMarking into your Broadway WELLness experiences?

Kate Lumpkin: I think both NoMarking and Broadway WELLness have come from a very similar place and need. With NoMarking, I wanted to create a sense of community as we all became isolated, and I wanted to provide resources for folks that wanted help as they navigate their anxieties in a rapidly changing world. I think the same is true for Broadway WELLness. There is such a great focus on skills-based training in this community and very little focus on wellness practices and their importance to artistic humans. I want Broadway WELLness to be a space where, as the world opens back up, anyone can take an hour out of their week, and focus on one small piece of their wellness journey—all while connecting with the theatre community.

What can audiences expect from this Broadway WELLness experience?

We are focusing on the power of being vulnerable and the potential anxieties that practicing vulnerability can bring to the surface. We are going to work on learning how to better understand our anxieties around the practice, and we are going to talk with Broadway’s Abby Mueller all about how she practices vulnerability both onstage and off!

What will surprise audiences about Broadway WELLness?

I think people would be surprised at how much fun we have! Yes, I know we are talking about challenging topics, and we are focusing on our wellness practices. But we are also laughing and connecting with each other and learning backstage secrets and finding community. The time flies, and people seem to keep coming back and enjoying it.

How does the virtual element enhance this event?

I think the practice of self-understanding is very personal. And I think the virtual element is so lovely because it allows you to do vulnerable work in the private of a space where you feel safe and comfortable—but also with a feeling of community. During our workshop and conversation, you will know that there are others going through the same thing, who are a part of the experience. There is something magical about being alone together. Great work can happen in that space.

What would be the ideal drink or snack pairing for this event?

This week we are diving into work that focuses on vulnerability and anxiety—so anything that makes you feel grounded, safe, well, and warm! For some people, that might be a big mug of warm, soothing tea…but for me, it might be a big slice of delicious pizza!

Get a peak into Kate Lumpkin's conversation with Tony-winner Gavin Creel about embracing change below. Click here for tickets.

