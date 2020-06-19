Kate Shindle Re-Elected President of Actors' Equity

The 2020 election also sees Victoria Clark and Michele L. Pawk join the national council.

Actors' Equity, the U.S. labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, announced the results of the 2020 National Council Election on June 19.

Kate Shindle was re-elected as President for a second term after winning in 2015. The Broadway alum has appeared in Legally Blonde, Cabaret, and several other productions. Prior to becoming president, Shindle served as Eastern Regional Vice President from 2009-2012.

In other top-level results, Dee Hoty was elected Eastern Regional Vice President and Kelley Faulkner was elected Central Regional Vice President. Western Regional Vice President Doug Carfrae ran without opposition.

Among those elected to the Eastern Region Principal Councilor role were Tony winners Victoria Clark and Michele L. Pawk.

For a full list of results, click here.