Kate Wetherhead Boards The Devil Wears Prada Musical Creative Team

By Dan Meyer
Mar 22, 2021
 
The Submissions Only creator joins composer Elton John, lyricist Shaina Taub, and co-book writer Paul Rudnick.
Hurricane Diane_NYTW_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Kate Wetherhead Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum and Submissions Only creator Kate Wetherhead has joined the The Devil Wears Prada creative team as co-book writer with Paul Rudnick. The musical’s creative team—which also includes composer Elton John and lyricist Shaina Taub—recently met in Carmel, Indiana, for a writer’s retreat hosted by Discovering Broadway, Inc..

Wetherhead has appeared on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Legally Blonde with numerous Off-Broadway and regional credits, including The Other Josh Cohen, Hurricane Diane, and Ordinary Days. The artist is also the co-author of the Jack & Louisa book series for Penguin Workshop.

“To now be able to add Kate, who is both an extraordinary writer and a musical theatre genius, is more than I could have dreamed,” said director Anna D. Shapiro. “Kate adds a deft and original touch to this iconic work and it's been a joy watching her make it her own.”

As previously announced, the musical adaptation is currently set to open in July 2022 in Chicago for a pre-Broadway engagement. In 2020, Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones were cast as Miranda Priestly and Andy Saks, respectively.

The show will also feature music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Producing with Kevin McCollum are Rocket Entertainment, with the production presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel and the 2006 film from Fox 2000 Pictures.

