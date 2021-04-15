Kathleen Chalfant Will Star in Live Stream Production of We Have to Hurry

Patricia Vanstone will direct the Dorothy Lyman play.

Love will get a second chance this spring in a benefit live stream production of We Have To Hurry, airing May 1 and 2 on Broadway on Demand. The play by Dorothy Lyman stars Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Jeanne Lauren Smith, and a third virtual stage partner to be announced.

Patricia Vanstone directs the play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count.

Sound design and technical support are by Josh Liebert.

Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.