Kathleen Turner Headlines Finding My Voice at NYC's The Town Hall December 16

The Tony and Oscar nominee sings through American Songbook standards in her signature timbre.

Kathleen Turner brings her cabaret act back to New York City as Finding My Voice plays The Town Hall December 16. The Tony and Oscar nominee developed the act with director Andy Gale and music director Mark Janas in 2017 and has since performed it across the U.S. and in London.

Woven through behind-the-scenes tales are renditions of such American Songbook standards as “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon.”

Turner was nominated for Tony Awards in 1990 for playing Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and in 2005 for her performance as Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Bill Irwin. She also toured as Texas-based political columnist Molly Ivins in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, and starred in Joan Didion’s solo drama The Year of Magical Thinking at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

The one-night-only engagement, produced by Ken Davenport, features production design by Ed McCarthy.